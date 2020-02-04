CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County officials confirmed a sixth positive case of COVID-19.

According to officials, the patient does not have a history of travel and did not have any contact with the five previous cases in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 3

Cherokee County - 5

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 7

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 6

Panola County - 3

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 6

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 47, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

