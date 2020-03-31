CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Public Health Department confirmed the county's third positive case of COVID-19.

The county says the new cases was caused by travel within the U.S. Health officials are currently interviewing people who may have come in contact with the patient.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Angelina County - 4

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Shelby County - 2

Smith County - 32, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.