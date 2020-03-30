TYLER, Texas — For the last few weeks, most churches throughout the country have been empty on Sundays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches now carry out services and daily prayer online.

However, many Christians hoped to return to their sanctuary to celebrate Easter on April 12. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that the pandemic will continue to spread well past the Christianity's post sacred holiday.

Pastor Ross Strader of Bethel Bible Church has not made his official decision concerning Easter. He is planning for Easter services without people in the church.

However, Strader says he is not ruling out possibly having the service outdoors.

"We have multiple plans we are considering," Strader said. "We plan to go full service if available."

Meanwhile, Congregation Beth El is making their own plans for the Jewish feast of Passover, which begins on April 8.

"Plans have been suspended," Rabbi Neal Katz said. "And so what we're doing is I'm going to be hosting an online, virtual Seder."

Regardless of a church's plans, much of East Texas is scheduled to be under a shelter-in-place order during Holy Week, meaning churches will likely hold services via online streaming.