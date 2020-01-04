TYLER, Texas — The City of Lufkin has issued a "stay-home, stay safe" order beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The order, which is essentially the same as a shelter-in-place order, requires people to stay home.

Travel will permitted for essential activities only. Non-essential businesses will be required to close at this time.

The city will allow outdoors activities like jogging, biking, boating and fishing if people maintain proper social distancing. Resident will not allowed to be use basketball goals or playground equipment at city parks.

The city will also enforcement at citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., although essential workers are exempted from the curfew. Those exempted must have an identification card or documentation from the company to show they are working.

The Angelina County & Cities Health District waiting on the test results of about 70 symptomatic patients.

“This isn’t a problem that’s affecting New York or California. It’s here in Lufkin and all around us,” City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “It will continue to get worse until we change our behaviors. It’s hard to do because it affects everything in our lives, but it’s what we’ve got to do.”

Other items addressed by the order: