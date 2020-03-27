VAN, Texas — The City of Van has issued a shelter in place order beginning Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The city says leaders made the decision to make the order due to the expanding number of COVID-19 cases in both Texas and the U.S.

The city says residents will still be able to carry out essential business and run errands.

Residents should not report to work unless they fall under essential services guidelines.

Residents will also not be allowed to make visits to residential care facilities or friends or family unless there is an urgent need.

Residents may:

Go to the grocery store

Go to the pharmacy

Go to medical appointments

Go to a restaurant for take-out or drive-thru

Care for friend or family member

Take a walk, hike, run or jog outdoors while maintaining six-feet of separation from others

Walk pets or visit the vet

Help others get essential supplies

Go to work for essential services

Failure to abide by the order may be punishable by a fine or incarceration.