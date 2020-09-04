KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The department says several employees were exposed to the virus as well.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the employee, a part-time civilian, reported for duty over the weekend but was later sent home due to illness. The employee later tested positive for the virus.

Police say while there were many protocols put into place to protect staff, there were staff within the department that were exposed to the virus. As a result, those affected were sent home for quarantine.

Kilgore police says there will be no effect on any emergency services. However, all staff will be required to wear masks while in the building and interacting with each other.

The city temporarily closed the municipal jail for sanitization. All of those arrested were taken to the Gregg or Rusk county jails.