Mayor looks to lawyers in fight to cancel Republican convention in Houston over COVID-19 concerns

The Republican Party has said despite the COVID-19 concerns, it intends to proceed with the in-person gathering.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed Wednesday that he has asked Houston First and the city’s lawyers to review the contract for the upcoming state Republican convention.

Turner said he is looking for any provisions that would allow him to cancel the event, which is scheduled to take place next week at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The mayor said Houston Public Health Authority Dr. David Persse sent a letter to him on Tuesday night, calling use of the convention center over the next month a “clear and present danger” to convention attendees, workers and employees, reported KHOU 11's Adam Bennett.

Earlier this week, Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said the party had implemented several safety measures, including thermal scans, limited entryways, expanded floor plans and hand sanitizer stations for the July 16 to 18 event.

Houston’s mayor has said if the event cannot be canceled, it should be held online only.

Statement from James Dickey, Republican Party of Texas chairman:

"This morning at the Houston City Council meeting, Mayor Sylvester Turner stated that he will do all he can to cancel the Republican Party of Texas State Convention.

"After allowing tens of thousands of protestors to peaceably assemble in the same city, in the same area, without any of the safety precautions and measures we have taken, he is seeking to deny a political Party’s critical electoral function that should be equally protected under the constitution.

"Mayor Turner had the authority to shut down the convention, until he actively took steps - as reported by the Houston Chronicle on June 30 - 'removing his own authority to cancel it.'

"The Republican Party of Texas had already implemented many of the Mayor’s demands.

"We instituted numerous precautions for next week’s convention including:

thermal scanning of each attendee when they enter the convention center,

limited entryways,

revised floor plans for the caucuses and general sessions to accommodate social distancing,

established deep cleanings after every meeting,

provided contactless registration,

established one-way traffic in our exhibit hall,

elevated curtain height to create further separation at exhibit booths,

provided contactless hand sanitizer, and

obtained masks for attendees use.

"With his words today, Mayor Turner is saying Houston does not want business. He does not want Houston to get back to work. He is not able to move forward and rise to these new challenges.

"Is the City of Houston never going to get back to work? Is the City of Houston never to hold another convention at their cavernous Convention Center? This is an opportunity to show how to get back to work safely and how to hold conventions safely with cutting edge technology.