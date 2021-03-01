Company offering free online therapy sessions for first responders and healthcare workers

The owner of Therapy International says frontline workers can message them on Facebook to learn more.

AUSTIN, Texas — The mental strain of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on those working the front lines has been something they've pushed through day in and day out.

But an online counseling company told KVUE they want to help lessen the load.

'Therapy International' is offering free online therapy sessions to medical workers and first responders.

The owner, Tyler Thompson, told KVUE medical workers and first responders can either message them on Facebook or schedule an appointment online.

Thompson added that he recently got the idea to offer services, knowing how many frontline workers are in desperate need of someone to talk to. He hopes other mental health clinics will also get on board to help.

"I think we felt a bit helpless with how can we help support these people who are supporting so many during this time? And we just floated the idea, what if we worked pro-bono for some of these frontline workers," said Thompson.