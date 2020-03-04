TYLER, Texas — NET Health is reporting 53 cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

The latest increase is six more than was reported Thursday afternoon. Four of the patients are hospitalized. The other two are isolated at home.

Smith County is also the first county in East Texas with more than 50 cases.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 8

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 4

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 10

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 8

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 7

San Augustine County - 3

Shelby County - 8

Smith County - 43, 1 death

Titus -1

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.