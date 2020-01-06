TYLER, Texas — Gyms, bars, restaurants, entertainment venues have all reopened since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and forced businesses to shutdown.

Life may seem as if it was getting back to normal, However, health officials warn that you should still be on high alert.

"We need to remember that the virus is till out there, just because we've opened up doesn't mean the virus has gone away," NET Health CEO George Roberts said.

Roberts says the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains steady. In Smith County. As of Monday, there are a total of 210 confirmed cases, 165 reported recovered cases and 41 active cases.

"There will not be a time where we have zero cases," Roberts said. "If people expect that, that's a false, that's being optimistic. What we want to be able to see [is] that the number of cases, the curve flattens."

Roberts remind East Texans to remain cautious when out in public areas.

"Number one, stay home if you're sick," Roberts said. "The best thing we can do and others if you have a fever, some type of symptoms or we're coughing, stay home and don't infect your neighbor. Stay home when you're sick."

It has been over a month since retail and dining areas within restaurants opened. While crowds are respecting the restaurants' rules, many are showing a reluctance to wear a mask.

"Wear that mask," Roberts said. "Why? Because those respiratory droplets, that we have when we speak, the masks can catch that. So, basically you're wearing the masks to protect others from you. So that's why we encourage others when they're in public to wear those masks."