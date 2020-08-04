GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County has risen to 37, according to the Longview News-Journal.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the city's total to 26.
Mack had been reporting new cases in Gregg County daily. However, he says he will now only report cases in Longview. Mack says he will do a daily update at 5 p.m.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 2
- Angelina County - 15
- Bowie County - 32, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 3
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 37
- Harrison County - 12, 1 death
- Henderson County - 6
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 6
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 7, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 17
- Smith County - 82, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 3
- Upshur County - 6
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.