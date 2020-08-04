GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County has risen to 37, according to the Longview News-Journal.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the city's total to 26.

Mack had been reporting new cases in Gregg County daily. However, he says he will now only report cases in Longview. Mack says he will do a daily update at 5 p.m.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 15

Bowie County - 32, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 37

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 6

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 6

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 17

Smith County - 82, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death

Wood County - 4

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.