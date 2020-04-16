SAN ANTONIO — We've been hearing the word co-morbidity a lot lately. That is when a second medical condition can make it harder for those who contract coronavirus to recover. HIV is one of those co-morbidities.

"I've been diagnosed with HIV for 30 years," said Carlos Carmona, but he says is not all that concerned about getting the coronavirus. He told us, "I've read a lot about people that are on treatment for HIV and undetectable are not at a current risk to contract COVID-19."

Dr. Waridibo Allison, the Medical Director of the San Antonio Aids Foundation and Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases at UT Health San Antonio said, "Sometimes you can be undetectable but still have low levels of that cell, that HIV, that immune system cell that the HIV virus destroys."

People living with HIV on effective antiretroviral treatment, or ART, are not at an increased risk of getting coronavirus or developing severe symptoms. People living with HIV not on treatment or are virally suppressed may be at a greater risk.

As with the general population, older people living with HIV and those with other underlying health conditions should take extra precautions to prevent illness. Try to have at least a 30 days of a supply of ART in your home. Dr. Allison added, "We are writing 60 day prescriptions and the pharmacy is seeing to getting those prescriptions mailed out or by courier to the client."

Aside from her duties as medical director at SAAF, Dr. Allison plays a huge role in UT Health's ECHO program. The program spreads new knowledge from academic centers to the front lines of primary care and community care. Dr. Allison added, "It is a program used to teach and mentor primary care providers across a variety of things."

That includes how to care for those living with HIV. Ken Slavin, SAAF Chief Advancement Officer said, "It's very important that we stay in touch with our clients and we also help the public with any questions they have or information they may need."

That includes their "Stay SAAF" program on the San Antonio Aids Foundation Facebook page. Slavin added, "It's our prevention education team presenting information about HIV and AIDS prevention and also taking questions from viewers." The program is live every Monday at 7 p.m.

RELATED: US job losses grow as Trump offers governors plan for states to reopen

RELATED: San Antonio now requiring face masks for most residents in public settings

RELATED: President Trump unveils 'Guidelines for opening up America again'

RELATED: Real-time updates: Bexar County nearing 900 cases of coronavirus; more deputies test positive