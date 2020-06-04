AUSTIN, Texas — The stay-at-home order implemented by Austin city leaders as a COVID-19 precaution has caused many to feel anxious and trapped.

The long hours in isolation can be especially triggering to those who are recovering from drugs and alcohol, or already have mental health issues.

"We're seeing a significant increase in depression and anxiety, with a lot of self medicating with the alcohol," said Tiffany Anschutz, founder of Sage Recovery Austin.

Sage Recovery Austin has launched online mental health and substance use disorder counseling to make it easier to support those who need it right now in order to save lives.

"I would also recommend for people to reach out to their friends and see how they're doing right now, especially if you know they've struggled either currently or in the past with mental health issues," said Anschutz

If someone needs immediate mental health assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak, Texas Department of Health and Human Services launched a 24 hotline.

The number for the mental health support line is 833-986-1919.

WATCH: Recovery clinic seeing increase in calls of people drinking to cope with stress during COVID-19

