4:40 p.m. – The City of Taylor is closing the skate park, pavilions, playscapes, volleyball/basketball/tennis court areas and restrooms in city parks effective at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 in response to Williamson County's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order, officials said. County officials told KVUE city hike and bike trails, park open spaces, sidewalks and running track will remain open for active use within the current permitted constraints of social and physical distancing in accordance with the county order.

4:30 p.m. – Hays County confirms its number of coronavirus cases have grown by two, bringing total to nine.

4:20 p.m. – Capital Metro officials said that on Monday, March 23, they were notified that a CapMetro employee self-reported a diagnosis of coronavirus. The employee does not have a public-facing role and is recovering at home, the company said. The organization did not receive any official documentation of a positive test or diagnosis, according to CapMetro.

4 p.m. – The Austin Trail Foundation recommended Austinites to stay off the Butler Hike-and-Bike trail and exercise as close to home as possible. The trail foundation acknowledged it does not have authority to close the trail, but urged everyone to honor Mayor Adler’s guideline of reducing social interaction by 90% for the safety of the community.

3:55 p.m – The City of Taylor announces the skate park, pavilions, playscapes, sports court areas and restrooms in City parks will be closed effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, in response to Williamson County's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order.

City hike and bike trails, park open spaces, sidewalks and the running track will remain open within the current permitted constraints of social distancing in accordance with the order.

3:40 p.m. – The City of Buda announces the following policies and procedures are in place:

All sports fields, bathrooms, playscapes, basketball courts, skatepark and facility reservations are closed until further notice.

All special events are canceled or postponed until further notice.

Trails and green spaces will remain open unless otherwise directed by federal, state or local authorities. Residents should respect social distancing while using these.

Water fountains will not be available for use.

The opening of Green Meadows Splash Pad will be delayed.

2:45 p.m. – The Texas governor announced March 24 that 715 Texans have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and 11,000 people have been tested. Eleven people in Texas have died from the virus.

He issued two executive orders.

One, which was already implemented, requires that surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary be postponed.

Hospitals across Texas must submit daily reports on hospital bed capacity to the state, the second executive order outlined. All health providers must also submit daily reports of COVID-19 tests.

2:15 p.m. – Austin Community College (ACC) is preparing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for local health care workers. As most ACC classes are moving online starting on March 30, PPE materials that were reserved for class labs are now in surplus at the college. Read more.

2 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a press conference regarding the state's response to the coronavirus at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

12 p.m. – Williamson County coronavirus case count grows to 19. It has also issued a stay-at-home order.

11:20 a.m. – Llano County officials confirmed to KVUE Tuesday it had its first case of coronavirus. The patient is a male in his 60s who resides in the Horseshoe Bay area, according to county officials. They said his case is travel-related and the man self-quarantined immediately upon returning from his trip and remains in quarantine at this time. Llano County is now in Phase 3 (no person-to-person spread) of its phased approach, officials said.

10:45 a.m. – Mayor Steve Adler announced a stay-at-home order for the City of Austin on Tuesday. It will go into effect at midnight on March 24. The order suspends business not deemed essential. For context on what will remain open, the government considers hospitals, pharmacies, veterinary care and blood banks to be essential businesses. Critical infrastructure will also continue, which includes public transportation, airport operations, water, sewer, gas and construction. Retail options to remain open include restaurants with take-out or drive-thru, grocery stores, gas stations and hardware stores. Here's a breakdown of what will stay open during the order.

Across metropolitan Austin, new YMCA virtual communities are springing up after the recent call by local, county and state authorities to close facilities and limit gatherings to under 10 people, the organization said. YMCA exercise instructors are leading Facebook Live classes for groups of 100 or more at a time. YMCA youth leaders are conducting virtual story times, sports clinics and crafting activities for families. Senior groups are organizing “socials” using free teleconferencing services, while YMCA staff members are calling those older adults who are shut in and isolated just to talk and ensure their well-being. Meanwhile, Y members are streaming literally thousands of pre-recorded exercise classes in an effort to keep active and relieve the stress and anxiety that comes from an unprecedented situation like that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:30 a.m. – Bastrop County announced it would open a public-restricted testing center at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said patients must have a written referral from a medical healthcare provider in order to visit the site. County officials answered a few frequently asked questions in this tweet:

10 a.m. – Taylor City Council voted unanimously at a special meeting March 23 to extend its disaster declaration. The councilmembers also agreed to postpone the May 2 General and Special Elections to the Nov. 3 uniform election date.

6:30 a.m. – The mayor of Cedar Park has issued an order to close all public, semi-public and homeowner-association-operated places that fall under the following categories:

Playground equipment

Playscapes

Pools

Splash pads

Pavilions

Exercise equipment

Drinking water fountains

