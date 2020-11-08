Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin airport traffic showing improvement

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 490,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 490,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 22,900 cases have been reported and at least 303 people have died. At least 21,500 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 35 people have died. At least 2,228 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 6,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 93 people have died. More than 5,500 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 10 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Updates:

1:30 p.m. – Local air travel at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in June has shown some improvement, only down 81.9%, compared to 91.5% in May and 96.6% in April. Total passenger traffic for the month was 291,578. June enplanements totaled 150,195, down 81.6%.

Air cargo for the month totaled 17,467,748 pounds, which is up 22.6% compared to June 2019. However, international air cargo totaled 21,565 pounds, which is down 98.7%.

Air services transferred 359,079 pounds of mail, which is down 52.6%; and 285,715 pounds of belly freight, down 84.4%.

General Aviation operations totaled 3,042, down 3.9%. Combined operations (including commercial and military) totaled 8,565, down 51%.

12:30 p.m. – Austin Public Health releases a statement on return to work guidance:

We have been informed that many employers are asking employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide proof of multiple negative tests before allowing those employees to return to work. This practice is not currently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nor Austin Public Health (APH) since individuals with mild or moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. Requiring re-testing places unnecessary financial burden on the employee.

APH echoes recommendations from the CDC on guidance for individuals who have had COVID-19 on returning to work. Current health guidelines require individuals stay home at least 10 days following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and at least one day following the resolution of fever with improvement of other symptoms.

The focus of the free tests provided by APH and partner organizations is to identify new infections and limit the spread of the disease, not to re-test individuals who have had the virus and recovered. It is resource-intensive and inefficient to re-test individuals who have already tested positive.

We understand that employees and their employers want their workplaces to be safe and do not want to risk transmission by asymptomatic individuals. Following the CDC/APH guidelines will allow everyone to work in a safe environment while also ensuring that COVID-19 tests are still available for those who need it most.

Additional guidance for employers and employees related to COVID-19 can be found in these letters, which are available in both English and Spanish.

11:30 a.m. – Gov. Abbott will hold two press conferences to give COVID-19 updates for the state. One will be at noon in Beaumont and the other will be at 2:45 p.m. in Victoria.