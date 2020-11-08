Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand had previously reported no confirmed locally transmitted cases in more than 100 days.

New Zealand had previously reported no confirmed locally transmitted cases in more than 100 days. Fresh clusters of coronavirus cases had popped up in neighboring Melbourne, Australia and the surrounding region.

Australia’s National Basketball League was considering a COVID-19-safe off-shore hub in New Zealand to get its delayed season going this year.

The idea floated by the New Zealand Breakers last week was one of the options being considered by the NBL’s return to competition taskforce, which was aiming to start the league in December. It's unclear if that idea will change.