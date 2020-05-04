AUSTIN, Texas — The work week ending April 3 was a week of harsh realities. We got a good grip on what the novel coronavirus is doing to the Texas workforce.

COVID-19 cases jumped 85%, from 2,874 cases on Monday to 5,330 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

But some good things happened.

Teachers found new ways to reach students offline and still “socially distance.”

More companies shifted to making masks, including designer ones.

Still, we can’t minimize the weight of the novel coronavirus. It cuts lives too short and discriminates against no one.

"They took her away from me and I didn’t get to say goodbye,” said John Shaw about the last time he saw his wife alive.

More people on the front line got sick.

We got stricter guidelines and drew a deeper line between Texas and Louisiana. Those who live in one state and work in the other will need approved travel exempt forms.

We all felt the weight as hundreds of thousands lost jobs.

“I think we're going to see a very fundamental shift in the way people work,” said Raymond Robertson, professor of economics and government at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M.

Already a half-million Texans need the government’s help. We’re Texans. We’re tough.

High school seniors embraced new places for graduation.

“We’re already different so why don’t we embrace that, you know?” said Umber Christian, a high school senior at Bryan ISD.

Grocery stores took the “necessity” responsibility seriously.

“Lets get through this together,” said Lois Hollis, H-E-B partner at the Meyerland store.

Some folks promise to donate their economic impact check.

“It doesn't cost you a dime to do it because you never had the money; you just give it away,” one said.

We got reminded that what looks bad now can bring a better tomorrow.

“Take hope in those empty spaces and know that is an act of love for our community,” said Paul Tartaglia of Farmer’s Branch.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: 6 deaths reported in Travis County, with 460 total cases

Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class