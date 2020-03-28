Key updates

Trump set to address the the public from Norfolk, Virginia Saturday afternoon

New York's presidential primary moved to June

U.S. Navy hospital ship headed to New York in virus battle

Japan says the country is at a critical stage in virus fight

Health systems in some major European countries are strained

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States and officials dug in for a long fight against the pandemic.

The latest landmark came only two days after the world passed half a million infections, according to a tally by John Hopkins University, showing that much work remains to be done to slow the spread of the virus. It showed more than 607,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths.

While the U.S. now leads the world in reported infections — with more than 104,000 cases — five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.

Doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers in its worst-hit regions are working nonstop and falling ill at an alarming rate. More than 9,000 health workers in the country have been infected.

"We are completely overwhelmed," said paramedic Pablo Rojo at Barcelona's Dos de Maig hospital. "Seven or eight (patients transported today) and all with COVID-19. ... And the average age is decreasing. They're not 80 years old anymore, they are now 30 and 40 years old."

"Sometimes you become a bit paranoid, you don't know any more when you pick up the phone if you have cleaned your hands, if you've sanitized them or not. You touch your face with your hands," Rojo said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and lead to death.

More than 130,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins.

The effects of the outbreak have been felt by the powerful and the poor alike.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first leader of a major country to test positive for the virus. He said he would continue to work from self-quarantine.





New York governor moves presidential primary from April to June

The governor of New York had delayed the state's presidential primary moving it from April to June. In a tweet Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote, "we will move our presidential primary to June 23rd. Public health is our number one priority and we will carry out this vital democratic process at a safer date."

President Trump has also been reportedly considering a two week quarantine for the state, as WNBC New York reports. In addition to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are also being considered as well as the number of COVID-19 cases in that tri-state area continue to rise.

Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy.

As WGN Chicago reports, the FDA has cleared a new rapid test made by Abbott Laboratories. The company says it can detect the coronavirus in about 5 minutes.

U.S. Navy hospital ship heading to NYC for coronavirus aid

A 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship is being rushed back into service to provide medical help to New York City, now the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak.

It is scheduled to arrive Monday at a Manhattan pier a week after its sister ship, the USNS Mercy arrived in Los Angeles to preform similar duty on the West Coast. President Donald Trump will send off the ship Saturday as he aims to highlight the federal response to the pandemic.

The ship has 12 operating rooms as well as radiology suites and a CT scanner. It also has ICU beds, a lab and a pharmacy.

Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'

President Donald Trump is willing to help governors in their struggle with a virus outbreak, if they ask nice.

He has taken a round of steps to expand the federal government's role in helping produce critically needed supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic after desperate pleas from the nation’s governors.

Yet he also rejected any criticism for the federal government's response to a ballooning public health crisis that a month ago he predicted would be over by now. Trump on Friday signed an order aimed at compelling General Motors to prioritize the production of ventilators under the Defense Production Act.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the country is at a critical stage

Japan is dealing with coronavirus infections but not at a point to declare a state of emergency.

Japan's Prime Minister says Japan has managed to keep clusters under control by carefully following infection routes. But the initial strategy is now having a difficulty, with a rise of infections that are no longer traceable -- an early sign of infection explosion.

RELATED: Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

RELATED: VERIFY: No, the House of Representatives did not slip a pay raise into the stimulus bill.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims

The virus has put health systems in Italy, Spain and France under extreme strain

Lockdowns of varying severity have been introduced across Europe, nearly emptying streets in normally bustling cities, including Paris where drone photos showed the city's landmarks eerily deserted.

Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said Germany — where authorities closed nonessential shops and banned gatherings of more than two in public — won't relax its restrictions before April 20.

Spain, where stay-at-home restrictions have been in place for nearly two weeks, reported 832 more deaths Saturday, its highest daily count yet, bringing its total to 5,690. Another 8,000 confirmed infections pushed that count above 72,000.

Spain has struggled to get coronavirus tests and protective gear for health workers

The government has started flights to transport the supplies directly from China to reduce waiting times.

As the epicenter has shifted westward, the situation has calmed in China, where some restrictions have been lifted. Six subway lines restored limited service in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, after the city had its official coronavirus risk evaluation downgraded from high to medium on Friday. Five districts of the city of 11 million people had other travel restrictions loosened after their risk factor was downgraded to low.