According to Parkland data, 95% of the 685 people who have died of COVID-19 at the hospital have been unvaccinated.

DALLAS — A little more than a year after rolling out vaccines to the public, Parkland Hospital officials in Dallas are still urging people to get vaccinated.

According to Parkland data, 95% of the 685 people who have died of COVID-19 at the hospital have been unvaccinated.

"The message hasn’t changed," Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer at Parkland, said in a news release. "Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself from this deadly virus. Once you’re in that hospital bed being placed on a ventilator, it’s too late."

In Dallas County, 66.43% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to county data.

In the news release Monday, Parkland featured Maria Campos-Ramirez, a 43-year-old Dallas woman who lost her older brother to COVID-19 in September. Campos-Ramirez also had two uncles and a cousin died of COVID-19, including one who was just 16.

Campos-Ramirez got vaccinated and also opted to have her 5-year-old son get vaccinated, when his age group became eligible.

"We never know if we’ll be able to hug a loved one tomorrow," Campos-Ramirez said. "The only thing we can do right now is get vaccinated."

While Omicron cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent weeks, COVID-19 deaths in Dallas have declined in January, from a seven-day rolling average of 3.57 on Jan. 7 to 1.29 last week.

Dallas County reported 4,874 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the most recent data available.

Statewide, Texas reported 49,197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 77 deaths. There were 13,099 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas, as of Saturday, and 4,184 in the North Texas region, according to the latest state data.

HEB ISD cases at record high, but no closures yet

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD officials say the district's COVID-19 cases are at a record high, but no closures are planned yet.

Superintendent Steve Chapman said the district is "monitoring HEB ISD's data daily and preparing plans in case that situation changes."

"We recognize the heroic effort of our teachers and staff members, and we know that when someone on our team must be absent, coworkers are stepping up in remarkable ways to fill the gap," Chapman said in a letter to parents and families.

Chapman said the district is planning to "deploy central office staff" to help fill in the gaps in classrooms where teachers might be absent.