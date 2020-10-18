Dallas and Tarrant counties both reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This story has been thoroughly updated.

One of the three deaths reported Sunday by Dallas County was a Garland woman in her 30s who died "on an interstate flight" in July in Arizona, according to county officials.

She had had underlying health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told WFAA that the woman's case was from July 25, but the county had just received information about her "a day or two ago."

"We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick. Contact took place in Arizona." The flight was headed from Arizona to Texas, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the county got information in August that a Texan from Dallas County died in Arizona but didn't have a cause of death, and just got word within the last few days that the death was from COVID-19. Jenkins said he does not have information on what airline the woman was traveling with.

The judge added the woman died while the plane was on the tarmac awaiting takeoff. He said the woman was "ill and having trouble breathing." Jenkins said it was unclear if it was known at the time that the woman had COVID-19.

"[This is a] reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID," Jenkins said.

WFAA has requested more information from the City of Garland, D-FW International and Dallas Love Field airports and Southwest and American Airlines and is waiting to hear back.

Two other Dallas County residents who died were reported as COVID-19 deaths Sunday, officials said.

They were a Dallas man and a Glenn Heights woman who were both in their 50s and critically ill in local hospitals with underlying health conditions, according to the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also announced Sunday that the county confirmed the following 592 additional positive cases of COVID-19:

554 new confirmed positive tests reported Sunday. 390 were from the state's reporting database and 38 positive tests were from older months. Those 38 positive tests include one from June, five from July, 26 from August and six from September.

38 probable cases from antigen testing

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Dallas County to 89,987; the total number of deaths to 1,085; and the total number of probable cases to 4,580 probable cases and probable deaths to 13 since tracking began.

Tarrant County is reporting 501 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and no new deaths. This puts the county at 59,274 cases and 703 deaths since tracking began.

The state of Texas is reporting 3,048 new cases of COVID-19, 30 new deaths and 4,226 coronavirus hospitalizations Sunday. So far, 823,779 Texans have had COVID-19 and 17,014 have died from the disease since tracking began in March.