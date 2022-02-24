Rate of COVID-19 spread in Gregg County approaches minimal

The rate remains at moderate community spread but was approaching minimal, which is fewer than 10 cases in the seven-day rolling rate.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the seven-day rolling rate of new cases on Thursday was 13.83 in Gregg County down from 26.73 on Monday. The rate remains at moderate community spread but was approaching minimal, which is fewer than 10 cases in the seven-day rolling rate.

New cases of COVID-19 in the county also decreased. Thursday’s report showed 57 new total cases down from 62 on Monday.