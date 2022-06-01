CUMMINS: COVID-19 cases could rise because of the 'lack of masking in East Texas schools'

Dr. Tom Cummins says even if schools aren't requiring masks, "one mask is better than no mask."

TYLER, Texas — The holiday season was filled with family, friends, and a not so welcomed guest: the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Now, thousands of students across East Texas are back in the classroom, but with cases surging, health officials are weighing in on what parents should do when they or their child tests positive for the virus.

UT Health East Texas Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins says health officials are already seeing cases rise from the holiday season.

Now that schools are back from winter break, Dr. Cummins says he expects cases to "continue to rise dramatically" due to the lack of masking in East Texas schools.

To see how many cases are in your child's school, click here. (NOTE: Only schools with active public COVID-19 case dashboards are listed.)

Lufkin ISD is the only district in East Texas with a mask mandate -- requiring students and staff to mask up this week. The district says it will continue to checking positive cases to see if an extended mandate is needed.

The CDC says once someone tests positive for the virus they're expected to quarantine for a minimum of five days. But some parents worry how they can quarantine effectively and safely if their children are too young to take care of themselves.

Dr. Cummins recommends frequent hand washing before and after interacting with the child. He says if it's a two-parent household, both parents should take shifts to minimize exposure and risk of both parents getting the virus.

Some parents on the CBS19 Facebook said when they or their child had COVID-19 they took care of them just like any other illness.

Dr. Cummins says the key is to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 5 and up; He also says when in doubt, mask it out.