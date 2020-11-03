This story will be continuously updated as new cases are discovered in North Texas.

Hundreds of people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and health officials have reported at least six deaths from COVID-19.

The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County.

Below is a list of cases, which will be continuously updated as new information is provided by officials.

Dallas County:

Number of cases: 155 positive cases among Dallas County residents; 4 additional cases among non-county residents; 4 deaths

On March 23, county officials said two men from Dallas who were in their 60s had died. One did not have any other high-risk health conditions, while the other did, though his conditions were not specified. Both had been critically ill at area hospitals.

On March 23, officials said 24 additional cases have been reported, bringing the total of Dallas County residents infected to 155. At least four other people who were tested in the county but not residents were positive as well.

On March 22, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive for a member of Dallas Fire-rescue, according to a memo from Dallas Fire-Rescue obtained by WFAA Sunday.

On March 22, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said a third person in Dallas County died from COVID-19.

On March 22, Texas grocer H-E-B confirmed one of its employees at its Central Market-brand store at Lovers Lane and Greenville Avenue in Dallas has tested positive for COVID-19. According to H-E-B, that employee has not been in the store since March 18 and is quarantined at home with proper medical care.

On March 22, county health officials announced a second person who had COVID-19 has died. The person was a man in his 80s who did not have any other high-risk chronic health conditions, officials said. The county also reported an additional 36 cases, bringing the total to 131 cases in Dallas County, with another four positive results having been reported locally for people who do not live in the county.

On March 21, Dallas County health officials confirm 21 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total case count to 95 in Dallas County. Health officials say more than 40% of the cases reported to date did not have any history of recent travel outside of Texas or no known close contact with a confirmed case. This indicates that those patients were infected by community transmission, according to DCHHS.

On March 20, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 19 news cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday morning. This brings the total number of county residents who have tested positive to 74. This number does not include any out-of-state visitors who were confirmed as positive cases while in Dallas County. Health officials released a data report regarding COVID-19 cases here.

On March 19, The Dallas Police Department confirmed one of its officers tested positive for COVID-19. Police officials say the officer is self-isolated and is doing "OK." Three coworkers who were in close contact are quarantined as a precaution.

On March 19, Dallas County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 55. One of the new cases includes the death of Richardson man in his 60s. According to the medical examiner’s office, he did not have any high-risk health conditions and was found dead inside his house. The other new cases include six men and two women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 50s, two men and three women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one woman in her 90s. Three people are hospitalized, including one person who is in critical condition. Sixteen other patients are in self-isolation inside their houses. Twelve of the people in Dallas, three in Garland, two in Mesquite, one in Cedar Hill and one in Farmers Branch. Officials say five of the cases are related to out-of-state travel and two are related to international travel. Three patients were infected due to close contact. Six other people were infected by community transmission. Four cases are still under investigation, officials say.

On March 18, Dallas County reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 39. Five of the new cases are linked to community transmission. Three of the people had close contact with other people who have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. One case is linked to domestic travel and two are linked to international travel. Seven of the people live in Dallas, one lives in Coppell, one in Irving, one in Mesquite and one other lives in Richardson. Three are hospitalized, including one in critical care. The rest are self-isolated at home. The patients are: a teenager, a woman in her 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s and one man in his 70s.

On March 17, officials said nine more people had tested positive for COVID-19. Five of the people are hospitalized, and three of those were listed in critical care. Two of those are young: one in their 20’s, another in their 30’s. The third critical patient is in their 60’s. None have underlying health conditions. The new confirmed cases also include: a woman in her 20s, one man and one woman in their 40s, two women in their 50s, and one woman in her 70s.

On March 16, officials said five more people had tested positive for COVID-19. The cases include: one man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. Each is self-isolated and has not been hospitalized. Each, except one, had recently traveled out of state.

On March 15, officials said three more men had tested as positive COVID-19 cases. All three had recently traveled — one internationally, one domestically and one on a cruise. They ranged in age from their 30s to their 60s. Two had been hospitalized and one was self-isolating, county officials said.

On March 14, two men were reported as positive for COVID-19. One is in his 40s and the other is in his 30s. Dallas County health officials said one had recently returned from international travel and the other had taken a cruise.

On March 13, Dallas County Health and Human Services announced its ninth case of COVID-19. The individual is in their 80s and has out-of-state travel history. This person is a Dallas resident, is being treated an area hospital and is not related to previous cases.

On March 12, Dallas County officials announced five more cases of COVID-19.

On March 11, Dallas County officials said an Irving resident in their 50s who traveled to a large, out-of-state congregant event is positive for COVID-19. This individual is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital and is not connected to the previous Dallas County cases announced March 10.

On March 10, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a 77-year-old who traveled to Dallas from out of state by vehicle tested positive for COVID-19.

Then on the evening of March 10, DCHHS also confirmed a second patient in their 50s tested positive. This person was in close contact with the first patient.

Tarrant County:

Number of cases: 57 positive cases, 1 death

On March 23, the number of cases in Tarrant County increased by 10 to 57, county health officials reported. Of those 57, 54 are active cases, 2 people have recovered and one person who had the disease has died, according to health officials.

On March 22, the number of cases jumped from 29 positive cases to 47, a 62% increase. Of those 47, 44 are active cases, 2 people have recovered and one person who had the disease has died, according to health officials. The death occurred in Arlington, where there are 11 active cases at this time. One person in both Benbrook and White Settlement has recovered, county health officials said.

There are 14 active cases of the disease in Fort Worth, four in Mansfield and three in Southlake. There are two each in Colleyville, Euless, Lakeside and North Richland Hills. Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Keller and Watauga each have one case, according to the county.

On March 20, Tarrant County health officials confirm there are 10 new cases of COVID-19. Four of the people who recently tested positive live in Arlington, two live in Fort Worth, two live in Lakeside, one lives in Euless and one in Keller. Officials also say two patients who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

On March 19, Tarrant County health officials confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 19. Officials say this includes an Arlington man who died Sunday. The new confirmed cases include patients who live in Arlington, Colleyville, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Mansfield, and Watauga. County officials say they are investigating how the patients became infected but confirm some of the cases are travel-related.

On March 18, Tarrant County health officials confirm two more positive cases of COVID-19. One of the patients had traveled out of state but travel history of the other case is still pending, officials say.

“Both of these cases have been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

County leaders did not release any other details regarding the patients' ages.

On March 17, health officials said a Grand Prairie resident who had no known exposure to another person with COVID-19 and no recent travel history contracted the new coronavirus in the county. It was the sixth case of the disease in the county and "the first case of presumed local transmission."

On March 16, Tarrant County officials said a fifth person was a positive case of COVID-19. They didn't release many about the individual citing HIPAA, but said the Tarrant County resident had traveled out-of-state recently and then developed symptoms when they returned.

On March 14, Tarrant County officials confirmed a fourth person tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the patient was in close contact with an American Airlines pilot who tested positive earlier in the week.

On March 13, Tarrant County officials confirmed two more positive cases. The second patient traveled from Europe, according to officials. The third patient was in close contact with a case out of Collin County, which officials say "indicates limited local transmission in the DFW area."

On March 10, Tarrant County Public Health reported its first case of COVID-19. The patient was identified by diocese officials on March 11 as a rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. He recently traveled to Kentucky for a conference and it is believed he contracted the coronavirus there, officials said.

Collin County:

Number of cases: 31 positive cases, 1 death

On March 22, Collin County health officials said eight total people have recovered from the disease. While one person who had it has died, two people remain hospitalized and 20 are in self-isolation.

On the night of March 21, Collin County health officials confirmed four more positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 31. Those four patients, according to a Collin County news release, are: a 56-year-old Plano woman who traveled within the U.S.; a 38-year-old Plano man who traveled outside the U.S.; a 61-year-old Frisco man, with no reported travel; and a 45-year-old Wylie woman who reported no recent travel.

On March 21, Collin County health officials confirmed that three more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Plano. This brings the county’s total case count to 27 and the total for Plano to 9. According to a news release from the City of Plano, the new confirmed patients are: a 67-year-old Plano man who traveled outside the country, with no underlying health conditions; a 48-year-old Plano man with no reported travel, no underlying health conditions, and is under self-quarantine at home; and a 67-year-old Plano woman who recently traveled within the U.S., who is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions.

On the morning of March 20, officials confirmed an officer with the Plano Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Plano officials say the employee likely became infected with COVID-19 while on a department-related trip out of state. That same officer went into the office for a few hours Friday, but then went home and has been in self-isolation since then, officials say. The officer was tested Tuesday and received their results Wednesday. Officials say the employee does not require hospitalization. Other employees who were on the same work-related trip are also being tested.

On the night of March 18, two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Collin County, bringing the total confirmed cases to 13. Pep Boys confirmed one of its employees in Plano tested positive for COVID-19. According to store officials, the patient's test results came back on March 16. All employees were placed on paid leave and were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the city also confirmed a 38-year-old man, also from Plano, tested positive. He reportedly has no underlying health issues and is self-quarantined at home.

On March 18, county health officials confirmed a 39-year-old McKinney man with no underlying medical conditions tested positive for COVID-19. He is self-isolating in his home.

On March 18, the county confirmed a 64-year-old Plano man died due to coronavirus, making this the second coronavirus-related death in North Texas and the first death in Collin County. Collin County officials say the positive case was confirmed posthumously, meaning the man was not included in the previous nine cases reported in the county.

On March 18, a 32-year-old Plano woman became the ninth confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Collin County, according to public health officials. She is self-quarantined in her home and has no underlying health conditions.

On March 15, county officials said they had confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the area. A 32-year-old Frisco man received a positive test result for the disease, bringing the case total in the county to eight. Officials also said 60 people were under monitoring and that no county employees have tested positive or were under monitoring.

On March 14, the City of Plano reported its first two cases of COVID-19. One, a 47-year-old woman, tested positive and is currently self-isolated in her home, according to city officials. The second is a 56-year-old man.



On March 13, Collin County public health officials confirmed that a 40-year-old Frisco woman tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials, the woman does not have any underlying health conditions and is self-isolating in her home. She has not traveled out-of-state recently, according to authorities.

Collin County public health officials confirmed On March 12, Collin County health officials confirmed a 35-year-old McKinney man has tested positive for COVID-19. The man is under self-quarantine at his home and has no underlying medical conditions. Health officials say this case is not related to the other three confirmed positive cases.

On March 10, Collin County health officials confirmed three members of the same family tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patients include a father in his 30s, his wife, and their 3-year-old child. Their test results have been confirmed by the CDC.

Denton County:

Number of cases: 30 positive cases

On March 22, Denton County health officials confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in addition to the Carrollton case. This brings the total number of cases in Denton County to 30. No other information was available on the new cases reported March 22, except that one of them lives in Frisco.

On March 22, Denton County health officials confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Carrollton. The other case was located in Dallas County but this one is in Collin County. No other information was given on the patient who was reported positive March 22.

On the afternoon of March 21, Denton County health officials confirmed Saturday that six more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Denton County. This brings the county’s total case count to 24. The county did not release any new information on the patients who tested positive.

On March 21, Denton County health officials confirmed four cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center. This brings the county’s total case count to 18. Health officials say one resident in their 50s and three residents in their 60s are currently in hospital isolation after testing positive.

On March 19, Denton County health officials confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19. One patient is a Lewisville woman in her 50s who is currently in isolation at a local hospital. Officials say she contracted to the virus locally. The second patient is a Frisco man in his 40s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. The third patient is a Lewisville woman in her 20s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. The fourth patient is a Denton man in his 60s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure.

On March 18, Denton County health officials identified three new positive cases of COVID-19. They are a Frisco woman in her 50s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure; a Frisco man in his 20s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure; and a Lewisville man in his 40s who is in isolation. Officials say he is in critical condition in a Denton County hospital after the virus was locally transmitted to him.

On March 17, Denton County identified a second travel-related case of COVID-19. The woman, a Prosper resident in her 50s, is isolated at home.

On March 15, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) identified the first positive, travel-related case of COVID-19 in Denton County. The patient is a man in 30s who lives outside of Denton County but is temporarily living and self-isolating in Double Oak, according to Denton County health officials. DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed.

Ellis County

Number of cases: 5

On March 22, Ellis County Local Health Authorities identified two more cases of COVID-19 in the county. according to officials, these cases are a Midlothian man in hospital isolation after community spread and a woman outside Ennis in home isolation after community spread.

On March 21, Ellis County Local Health Authorities identified the third case of COVID-19 in the county. This case is a Waxahachie man who is now in home isolation after community spread.

On March 20, the Ellis County Local Health Authority confirmed a Palmer man had tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently isolating at home after getting the virus through community spread

On March 17, authorities identified the first positive case of the novel coronavirus in the county, a Maypearl woman isolating at home after getting the virus through community spread.

Johnson County:

Number of cases: 2

On March 19, a second positive case was confirmed, this one a resident of Burleson. No other information was released.

On March 18, health officials identified the first positive COVID-19 result in Johnson County: A man in his 40s. Health officials did not say whether the case is linked to travel or another confirmed case of COVID-19.

Parker County:

Number of cases: 1

On March 22, County Judge Pat Deen announced that Parker County had confirmed its first case of the disease with the Texas Department of State Health Services. Deen said no further information on the patient would be released, citing health confidentiality laws.

Fannin County:

Number of cases: 1

On March 18, Fannin County officials confirmed a Bonham resident tested positive for COVID-19. Citing HIPPA, officials did not release any more information on the patient.

Symptoms of coronavirus

At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The virus is spread person-to-person.

According to the CDC, spread is happening mainly between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The droplets land on the noses and mouths of other people, who then inhale them.

The CDC says it may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread.

As the virus was discovered just a few months ago, more research is required to learn more about the spread pattern of the virus.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

