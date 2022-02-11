City of Kilgore to lock in maximum price for hospital project

Laird Memorial Hospital is to undergo a demolition, renovation and construction project, expected to get underway in late May or early June.

KILGORE, Texas — City Manager Josh Selleck presented city council with an update on the ongoing project at Laird Memorial Hospital at Tuesday’s meeting.

The project, which is now underway and began its first phases last year, aims to demolish much of the original structure of the hospital campus and rebuild it with a new, state-of-the-art modern healthcare campus jointly operated by Christus and Kilgore College.

“In terms of updates, as you know, the design is done. It is finished and we’ve funded the project,” Selleck said.'