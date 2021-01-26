COVID-19 vaccination hub designated in Gregg County

CHRISTUS Good Shephard Health System will conduct a weekend vaccination clinic at the Longview Exhibit Center.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — CHRISTUS Good Shephard Health System announced Monday they are designated as a COVID-19 vaccination hub by the state of Texas.

"This designation is in partnership with the state of Texas, Gregg County and the City of Longview," Todd Hancock, president and chief executive officer of the health system, said. "A vaccine hub is a designation by the state to provide a large number of vaccines in a sustained way."

Starting Jan. 30 and continuing on the weekends, COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines will be administered to those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A and 1B, for free, through an appointment, at the Longview Exhibit Center at the Longview Convention Complex.

"We expect to get a steady supply of vaccines delivered every week," Hancock said. "So that we conduct this weekly vaccination clinic every Saturday and Sunday until a substantial number of our citizens have been vaccinated."

Officials expect to vaccinate thousands of East Texans each weekend and to continue receiving regular, weekly allocations from the State for the foreseeable future, according to CHRISTUS.

“This clinic, once again, shows there is nothing Gregg County can't do when we work together,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. “With CHRISTUS Good Shepherd bringing its medical expertise, and Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management overseeing the process, I am confident the opening of this clinic will be a watershed moment in our region's battle against COVID-19.”

Several county and local officials were on hand at Monday's press conference applauding the efforts to set up the vaccination hub.

"I get calls every day asking when a vaccine will be available, and we are so glad to be able to begin providing this amount of shots with our great partners," Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. "This clinic will be a game-changer for our area, making our region safer, protecting the most vulnerable, and enabling our community to get back to normal life."

CHRISTUS says vaccinations are happening by appointment only and walk-ins and waitlist appointments will not be available.

You may make an appointment by visiting the CHRISTUS COVID-19 Vaccine Hub website.