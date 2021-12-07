New COVID cases reported as vaccine demand remains low in some East Texas counties

Vaccination demand remains low in some counties.

TYLER, Texas — Community spread levels of COVID-19 are slightly up, according to NET Health.

From July 2 through July 8 Smith, Gregg, Henderson and Van Zandt Counties showed an increase of new cases.

Vaccination efforts remain at the forefront of decreasing cases.

Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney says the last thing anyone wants to see is a rise in cases.

"The great thing about today is the fact that we do have three vaccines that are available," McKinney said. "We have a better understanding than we did a year and a half ago, our processes have gotten better."

Forty-five people remain hospitalized in Tyler area hospitals.

Meanwhile 15 East Texas counties reported more than 30% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated compared to the state average of 50%, according to the state health department.

Judge McKinney says demand for the COVID vaccine remains low in his county.

"We have seen a fall off in vaccinations being administered across the country and state," he said. "Last week, Henderson counties reported a little over 300 vaccinations with the preceding week being a little over 400."