CDC approves COVID-19 boosters: Where to get them

Multiple national pharmacy chains are already offering booster shot appointments.

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for millions of Americans Thursday. Some national pharmacy chains are already offering booster shot appointments.

The recommendations from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky impact Americans 65 and older; residents at long-term care facilities; people aged 50 to 64 who are in a high-risk group and frontline workers. The boosters are only for people who've received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

So if you are eligible to get a booster shot, where can you get one?

In February, the Biden administration announced a partnership with 21 national pharmacies and networks to distribute vaccine doses.

Walgreens

Walgreens came out Friday saying its pharmacies nationwide are already offering booster doses to eligible patients, but customers won't be able to schedule an appointment until Saturday, Sept. 25.

Patients who didn't receive their first two doses of the COVID vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will have to bring proof of their vaccination in order to be eligible for the booster shot.

Walmart & Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club are also offering booster shots as early as Friday. Patients can get their booster shots either by appointment, or just by walking in. Those eligible for the boosters can schedule on Walmart or Sam's Club's websites.

CVS

Select CVS pharmacies will be able to administer Pfizer booster shots as early as Friday, Sept. 24, according to a statement obtained by WVEC. Some CVS locations will not be offering the booster doses, as those locations only have doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have not been approved by the CDC for booster shots. When scheduling an appointment on the chain's website, patients will have to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine in order to potentially register for a booster appointment.

Kroger

Kroger locations are already offering booster shot appointments on their booking website.

Publix

As of Friday, Publix is only offering booster shots to eligible individuals at pharmacies in Brevard, Duval, Orange and Polk counties in Florida.

Hy-Vee