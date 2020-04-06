Updated with numbers for Tarrant and Johnson counties.

For the second time in less than a week, Dallas County reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases for a single day to date.

County officials confirmed 285 cases on Thursday, as well as one coronavirus-related death. The new numbers mean Dallas County has reported 250 deaths and 11,243 positive cases since testing began in March.

Two days ago, Dallas County health officials reported a record number of COVID-19 cases and its highest-ever death total.

There were 257 new positive cases and 16 deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.

That is higher than the two previous dates, May 5 and May 11, which both reported 253 positive cases and tied for the most positive cases reported in a single day.

"We've seen a significant increase this week for the average number of daily cases from last week," Judge Clay Jenkins said in a release, "and it's up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve."

For days, county officials have said cases have been trending upward for the county.

The increase comes as Texas continues to reopen its economy and major cities see large demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, put more people in contact with each other after months of social distancing.

On Monday, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services Dr. Philip Huang said it was very concerning to see people gathering so close together during weekend protests in Dallas.

Dallas county officials encouraged anyone taking part in the protests to wear a mask, wash their hands and maintain a six-foot distance from others.

They announced a partnership with the Dallas Mavericks to provide 1,000 hand sanitizers and 1,000 masks that will be distributed by community organizers to demonstrators who don't have them.

The impacts of those events could show in test results in the next week to 10 days.

Tarrant County reports 102 new cases

Tarrant County health officials Thursday reported 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus. They also reported five additional deaths.

That brings the county totals since testing began in March to 5,863 positive confirmed cases and 173 deaths.

The counties highest single day came on May 9 when 479 cases were reported.

Johnson County says 2 new cases are connected to existing cases

Health officials in Johnson County confirmed two new COVID-19 Thursday. Both were connected to homes that already had positive cases.

To date, the county has had four deaths and 206 confirmed cases.

