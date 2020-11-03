This list will be continuously updated as we receive new closures and cancellations.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to be confirmed throughout the state of Texas, officials are evaluating planned public events and gatherings, as well as closing public facilities.

We will continue to update this list of events canceled and facilities closed as the information comes in.

Note: This list is organized alphabetically by city.

Allen

City of Allen closures

To limit public gatherings, the City of Allen has chosen to close all city recreation and library facilities starting on March 16 until further notice.

All sports leagues have been postponed until further notice as well, officials said. All City Board and Commission meetings, aside from Allen City Council, Planning and Zoning and any other meetings required by law, will be postponed until further notice.

Arlington

Chris Stapleton reschedules upcoming shows at Globe Life Field

Chris Stapleton's March 14 concert at Globe Life Field will be rescheduled, he announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He canceled three other appearances as well. His team is working to find new dates and has assured ticket holders they will be able to use them for the later date show.

The concert was going to be the first event held at the new Globe Life Field.

The official ribbon-cutting for the building, which had been scheduled for March 14, will also be rescheduled, Rangers officials said. Tours will also be postponed.

Kenny Chesney postpones Chillaxification tour dates

Due to the "unrest" facing the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenney Chesney has postponed many of the dates on his Chillaxification tour. A news release said he is hoping all dates through May 28 will be rescheduled.

Chesney was supposed to perform at AT&T Stadium on April 18.

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas has suspended operations until the end of March. Officials say at that time they will re-evaluate the situation.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, but the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest property,” park officials said in a statement. View updates here.

Dallas

City of Dallas closures

Starting March 14, public access to City of Dallas libraries, cultural centers and recreation centers will be denied through March 20.

The city says all programs are suspended until further notice and they are contacting anyone with reservations to reschedule.

Dallas Parks and Recreation announced it is closing its playgrounds, golf courses and tennis centers effective at 9 p.m. March 17.

Open air use of parks and trails is still allowed, but people are encouraged to use social distancing best practices of at staying at least six feet apart.

These closures are in place until further notice.

Dallas Art Fair rescheduled

The Dallas Art Fair decided to reschedule its events from April 16 through 19 to now be held from Oct. 1 through 4.

“While the decision was not made easily, the health and wellbeing of the Dallas Art Fair’s gallerists, visitors, and staff are its top priority and the fair must make every effort to contain the spread of the virus,” said Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell.

All tickets purchased for the original dates will still be good for October.

Dallas Auto Show

Organizers have postponed the Dallas Auto Show due to COVID-19.

"These steps have been taken to protect Show attendees, exhibitors and participants. Thank you to the North Texas community for its continued support of our Show," a spokesperson said in a written statement.

Dallas Firefighters 'Fill the Boot' campaign

Dallas Firefighters have postponed their annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The fundraiser was originally scheduled for the beginning of April but will now be delayed until Oct. 7 to 9.

Dallas International Film Festival

The film festival will be postponed, officials announced Wednesday morning. It was originally scheduled for April 16 through April 23.

Organizers said they will reschedule the event for later this year.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum closed

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum announced Friday it will temporarily close starting Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 22. It will also be postponing all events and programs through April 30.

Dallas Museum of Art closed

The Dallas Museum of Art announced Friday it will be closed beginning Saturday, March 14 until further notice.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Due to the Dallas County declaration of a state of emergency, DSO is canceling all performances, concerts and events through April 11.

SOLUNA events from April 3 through April 11 are being rescheduled or canceled, DSO officials said.

DSO is exploring the possibility of sharing performance audio and video during the time its venue is closed.

Dan + Shay reschedule AAC performance to July

The musicians were supposed to perform at the American Airlines Center on March 21, but have rescheduled their entire Arena Tour to the summer and fall, a news release said Thursday.

The performance in Dallas has been moved to July 31, 2020. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park has temporarily suspended programs and game cart operations until further notice.

The park will remain open during regular operation hours, but officials say they’re asking anyone who is experiencing illness to not visit.

Love Field 5K

The race event that was scheduled to be held on May 9 at the Frontiers of Flight Museum has been canceled. Organizers are working on rescheduling and will provide an update when they have one.

Participants who already signed up will get a 100% refund through the credit card they used to register.

Rolling Stones postpone 'NO FILTER' tour

The Stones postponed their North American tour "No Filter" that was slated for later this spring, a spokesperson announced on March 17. The Stones were set to play in Dallas on May 29 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Ticketholders should hold onto their original tickets and wait for further information.

Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party

Dallas County Health and Human Services and the City of Dallas have decided to cancel the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 14. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made the announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Jonhson said he gathered input from local health leaders, law enforcement and Gov. Greg Abbott before canceling the event.

"If one of those people is in a crowd, because of the way it can be transmitted, they could infect quite a few people. And so, if you limit large crowds, you could limit exposure,” DFW Hospital Council President Stephen Love said.

Each year, profits from the parade go towards scholarships for Dallas ISD seniors. Since the parade has been canceled this year, a GoFundMe has been set up that will help pay for scholarship funds for graduating seniors in DISD.

Turtle Creek Chorale Concerts

The concert series ‘Unbreakable’ which was scheduled for March 27 to 20 at Moody Performance Hall has been canceled.

Turtle Creek Chorale says it will provide any additional updates soon.

Denton

City of Denton closures

The city of Denton has announced it will close certain facilities and temporarily suspend some activities and events.

This list includes:

Closure of the senior center

Closure of the Denton Natatorium

In-person Municipal Court Proceedings suspended until April 1

City-sponsored events and programs suspended through March 22

Closure of Parks and Recreation gymnasiums, fitness areas, meetings room and walking track through March 22

DeSoto

Recreation center closures

The DeSoto Recreation Center, Civic Center and Public Library close at 5 p.m. March 16 and will remain closed for the foreseeable future. City officials said the closures are to comply with CDC recommendations.

City Hall to close on March 23

DeSoto will close its City Hall starting on March 23. A minimal staff will remain on board to ensure essential services continue, but many employees will now telecommute. The DeSoto Economic Development Corporation has therefore postponed its meeting that was to take place at City Hall on Monday.

Duncanville

Duncanville Community Theatre

Duncanville Community Theatre has postponed all performances of THE BUTLER DID IT that were scheduled for March 19, 20, 21 and March 26, 27, 28. They hope to hold new performances on May 7, 8, 9 and May 14, 15, 16.

Farmers Branch

Farmers Branch

The City of Farmers Branch has closed public gathering facilities and canceled events and activities over coronavirus concerns.

"As of today, we have had no reports of coronavirus in Farmers Branch, either confirmed or presumptive positive, and we want to make every effort to keep it that way,” said City Manager Charles Cox. “We are continuing to monitor the situation in Dallas County and across the nation in consultation with the Farmers Branch Emergency Management Office, the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services and all applicable state and federal offices.”

Click here to view more updates

Fort Worth

Billy Bob's Texas

Billy Bob's will be closed on March 18 and 19 and will reassess as new guidelines are released. Dance lessons at the venue have been canceled through the end of March. Several concerts have been rescheduled.

The Cliburn

All events for Spring 2020, including The Cliburn's International Amateur Piano Competition, have either been postponed or canceled, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The competition and the 2020 Nola Gala will be postponed. The competition will take place in the spring of 2022 and the gala has been rescheduled for April 9, 2021.

Cliburn concerts and classroom programs will be canceled for the spring season.

Fortress Festival

The music festival in Fort Worth will be postponed, organizers announced on March 16.

Organizers did not yet know when the original dates of April 25 and 26 would be rescheduled, but did say all tickets for the April dates would be honored at the rescheduled event.

Mayfest

Mayfest 2020 has been canceled but event organizers say they are already planning ahead for next year's festival.

"Mayfest will also voluntarily refund all parties of their financial commitments as a reprieve during this difficult time. As a non-profit organization, Mayfest, Inc. relies on funds from the festival throughout the year. However, we are confident these financial resources will be of greater benefit to our partners and our community," an event spokesperson said,

Michael Bublé postpones tour dates, including Dickie's Arena performance

The singer has postponed all of his tour dates scheduled from March 17 through April 5, including his April 4 performance at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth.

He made the announcement on Thursday and has said all tickets will be honored for fans to use on the rescheduled dates. His team has not yet announced when the new shows will be held.

Sundance Square

Sundance Square in Fort Worth announced Thursday it is canceling all public and private events through March 31.

Officials say the plaza will remain open to the public during its normal hours.

Sundance Square principals Sasha and Ed Bass, said in a written statement that the decision was made “in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of guidance from health officials.”

Frisco

City of Frisco closures

The city announced several closures Monday, with varying amounts of time.

Frisco's Athletic Center, city parks and recreation facilities will be closed through March 27

All city-run sports leagues and city-sponsored events will be suspended through March 27

The library will be closed through March 27, but the drive-thru pick up will remain open.

The Grove at Frisco Commons closed through April 13, the meal program will continue for members in need. Online classes and programs will continue.

All City Board and Commission meetings, aside from Frisco City Council, Planning and Zoning, Frisco Economic and Community Development Corporation boards and any other meetings required by law, will be postponed until May.

All special event applications and facility rentals will be offered refunds as well.

Cirque du Soleil

Performances of Cirque du Soleil OVO in Texas have been canceled, this includes the shows on April 23, 24 and 26 in Frisco. In addition, the show in Fort Worth from April 30 to May 3 has been canceled.

“All OVO Texas ticket buyers will be refunded and will be notified on how and when their refunds will be processed by their respective third-party ticketing company. Ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund onto the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required," a spokesperson said in a written statement.

Highland Park

Highland Park ISD closed all of its sport courts to the public on March 22.

Kaufman

City of Kaufman closures

Senior Connect will close all senior centers from March 18 through March 30 during the outbreak. Congregate meals will be canceled, though home delivery will continue.

City Hall will be closed to the public beginning March 23 at 8:00 a.m.

Kaufman residents can visit https://bit.ly/2WoYdcP for more information. They can also sign up here for Civic Ready alerts that will be delivered by text, phone call or email.

Lewisville

City of Lewisville

Officials with the city have decided to close down City Hall, the Municipal Annex, Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center and Gene Carey Animal Shelter to the public beginning at 5 p.m. on March 18.

The Lewisville Public Library will remain closed, but the drive-thru window will still be open. The Senior Activity Center, MCL Grand Arts Center and the Visitor Information Center will also remain closed.

Public facilities will tentatively be scheduled to reopen on April 6, but that could change as the pandemic continues, city officials said.

For a complete list with details on the closures and operational changes, click here.

Greater Lewisville Community Theatre

The theatre announced it had canceled its production of "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" in order to protect its audience and cast members from COVID-19. The show was originally slated for April 3 through April 19. The show will now be performed next year, April 9 through April 25, 2021.

Single ticket holders can request refunds or choose to donate the cost of their tickets to the theatre to defray costs from the cancellation.

Mansfield

City of Mansfield closures

Mansfield city officials announced they are canceling all public programs, classes, activities and events from March 14 to March 30.

At the time, the city says it will re-evaluate the situation.

The closures include the Mansfield Activities Center, the public library, the Farr Best Theater, and all athletics field.

Mansfield St. Patty's Day Pickle Parade and Palooza canceled

“This cancellation of the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza includes all public events planned for Friday and Saturday in Historic Downtown Mansfield, and is absolutely necessary to protect the safety and welfare of our citizens, our employees and the public-at-large,” Mansfield Mayor David Cook said in a statement Thursday.

City officials are also currently evaluating all upcoming City programs and events at public facilities.

McKinney

City of McKinney closures

The city has postponed and canceled a number of events and civic functions through the end of March and April.

It has closed its libraries, Senior Recreation Center, Apex Centre, Performing Arts Center, Old Settler's Recreation Center and Community Center until March 27.

The McKinney Municipal Court is postponing all dockets, hearings and trials starting March 16 through April 10.

Public meetings are canceled until further notice, while City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission meetings will continue as scheduled.

For more information and a complete list of event cancellations and postponements from the city, click here.

Heard Museum's 31st Annual Plant Sale

The Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney is postponing its annual plant sale.

The sale will now be held from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4.

North Richlands Hills

City of North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills has canceled special events through May 1 out of precautionary measures, officials say.

Below is a full list of programs and events that have been suspended or canceled:

Plano

City of Plano closures

All parks, recreation facilities and libraries will be closed through March 27. All sports leagues using City of Plano fields or facilities will be suspended until March 27 as well, officials announced Monday.

All City Board and Commission meetings, aside from Plano City Council, Planning and Zoning and any other meetings required by law, will be postponed until May.

All events or meetings planned to be held at the Plano Event Center and facility rentals will be offered refunds as well.

ArtCentre of Plano will also be closed from March 16 until March 27.

