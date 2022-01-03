x
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, his campaign says

His campaign said he has since retested and his results are now negative, but he will remain in quarantine until the end of the week.
Credit: Evan L'Roy / Texas Tribune
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

TEXAS, USA — Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to his campaign.

Patrick has already been retested and his results are now negative, but he will remain in isolation until the end of the week. 

“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Allen Blakemore, Patrick Campaign Senior Advisor.

Patrick is just one of many Texas officials who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Fort Bend County Judge KP George tested positive for the virus in December. Both were fully vaccinated. 

For more on coronavirus, click here.

