As Delta variant spreads, Texans travel and get together

"Broadly, what we expect are pockets of outbreaks among people who are not vaccinated," Dr. Junda Woo said. "If you're vaccinated, you're in great shape."

SAN ANTONIO — Doctors say vaccinated Texans should not be concerned about the Delta variant as they travel and get together with family this holiday weekend.

Fourth of July festivities could be riskier for people who've not gotten a COVID shot, though.

"Broadly, what we expect are pockets of outbreaks among people who are not vaccinated," Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo said. "If you're vaccinated, you're in great shape."

The Delta variant, originally discovered in India, is spreading faster than ever through Texas. Woo says Delta variant case counts double every other week.

Experts believe it is 60% more infectious than the first-discovered version of COVID-19.

Still, vaccines are effective at limiting infections and preventing sickness.

"We're not as worried as we were before the vaccine, right?" Woo said, when asked about the potential for a holiday surge. "It's not going to overwhelm the hospital system."

Metro Health reports COVID-related hospitalizations have increased by a few people in three consecutive weeks. It's hard to say whether the Delta variant is responsible, Woo says.

About 17% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at UT Health San Antonio facilities have the Delta variant, according to the hospital network.

"That doesn't mean that's the proportion here in all of San Antonio," Woo said. "That only means we have the Delta variant here and it's going to continue to be a bigger and bigger share."

A greater percentage of people who get tested for COVID-19 are actually positive, according to Metro Health statistics.

Percent positivity jumped from 1.3% to 3.8% from June 19 to June 25—amounting to one of the largest local spikes in positivity since the vaccine became widely available.

Schoolchildren are no longer testing regularly. Woo says the vast majority of schoolchildren tested negative, potentially contributing to a lower positivity rate.

Woo says fewer people are getting tested, overall.