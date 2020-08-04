LUFKIN, Texas — Brookshire Brothers is continuing to make changes to ensure the safety of both employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe it is our shared responsibility to help flatten the curve," Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston said. "We appreciate the support of the community as we walk through this together.”

According to Brookshire Brothers, the company has already implemented a number of protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

Among the changes are allowing one person per family to shop at the store.

The company installed plexiglass partitions at each checkout lane, pharmacy county, deli county and courtesy booth that will help protect both the customer and employee. They are also sanitizing high-touch areas constantly and urging employees and customers to wash their hands.

The company urges that if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, have had contact with someone with COVID-19 or are waiting for test results, you should find someone else to shop for you.

Customers should not bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Customers are also encourage, but not required, to bag their own groceries.

Brookshire Brothers urge all customers to purchase only what is needed and leave products on the shelves for others who may also be in need.

To celebrate the dedication of their employees, Brookshire Brothers gave all hourly employees bonuses in mid-March.

“Every day we receive messages from our shoppers across Texas and Louisiana describing our front line employee owners and their efforts as heroic," Alston said. "They are our heroes, working tirelessly to ensure our customers have access to essential products and services.”