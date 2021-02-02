To double mask or not to double mask? Here's what one doctor says

With new variants of COVID-19 popping up, some people have started wearing two masks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you noticed people wearing two masks? KVUE's Molly Oak has. So she asked Dr. Brian Metzger, the medical director of infectious diseases at St. David's Medical Center, whether two masks are better than one.

"I think what's new to this right now is the fact that there are these new variants that are out there that are slightly more transmissible, that are, we're seeing in other countries around the world," Metzger said. "We're starting to pick them up here in the United States. And so, people are looking to add that added level of protection. And the CDC has been clear about the type of mask you should use, it's one that has two or three layers. And, typically, that's a mask that has those two or three layers kind of embedded in itself with a tight fabric. But this just adds that extra layer of fabric on top of your surgical mask."

However, Metzger said there isn't much research behind doubling up on your mask.

"It's not something that's backed by a significant amount of data at this point. Other than that, what has been studied are the multi-layers," Metzger said. "So, two layers is better than one and three better than two because it's all about blocking those droplets and viral particles with a barrier. And so, the more barriers you can add – obviously, up to a point, you need to still breathe – then the more that you're going to block either that you're expelling or that you're breathing in."

Metzger said he does see a benefit to wearing two masks in some situations.

"I think it's good to use in certain high-risk situations where you can't completely distance or you're in an indoor environment with several people. I think those are the better situations rather than double masking outside, which is a much lower risk environment," Metzger said.

He said grocery trips or shopping indoors are two examples of when a second mask could be beneficial.