TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the state's coronavirus efforts on Friday.

Earlier this week, the governor extended school closures in Texas until May 4.

The governor also expanded his executive order, which "in short" means Texans are expected to stay home unless they are doing an activity or work somewhere listed as essential. A list of essential services can be found online. If Texans must leave their home, they must follow the "presidential standard of distancing practices," Abbott said.

The total number of coronavirus case reported in Texas as of 1:30 p.m. is 5,255 and 86 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

