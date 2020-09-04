NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Department of State Health Services reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County, including one that results in a man's death.

According to the the DSHS, the patients included:

The male in his 60s passed away as a result of COVID-19.

The travel histories of all four patients are not yet known.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

