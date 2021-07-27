East Texans divided over new CDC mask guidance

One teen is dreading the thought of masking up again while a fellow resident hopes it becomes more than a suggestion.

TYLER, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have updated their guidance in the nation’s fight against COVID-19. The agency advised anyone in grades K-12 wear a mask in school and everyone, including those vaccinated, wear masks in areas with high virus transmission rates.

This guidance immediately follows another COVID prevention mandate from Veterans Affairs (VA).

"All health care workers within the VA, including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists- anyone who basically comes into any kind of face-to-face contact with patients- is going to be required to be vaccinated," said Michael Roark, Veterans Service Officer for Smith County.

He explained this mandate is possible in Texas because VA is a federal agency. Governor Abbott's ban on vaccination and mask mandates doesn't apply to them.

As for industries besides healthcare and how East Texans are reacting to advice to put their masks back on, 14-year-old Danielle Leschke is dreading the thought of masking up again.

"It's kind of hard to breathe with them on," she said.

Tyler resident Mary Starling hopes it becomes more than a suggestion.

"I think that everybody should be required to wear masks. I think that should be mandatory. Because the pandemic is, I mean, we're rolling right back into it," she said.