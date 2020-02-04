TYLER, Texas —

The East Texas Food Bank’s priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to continue to provide emergency food assistance for our 26-county coverage area, which is seeing a significant increase in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In coordination with Feeding America, Feeding Texas, CDC and NETHealth, the East Texas Food Bank has been actively monitoring developments related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and taking proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers and clients as we continue to serve our community during this critical time.

On Wednesday April 1, the East Texas Food Bank became aware that a staff member working in our administrative office, which is separate from our warehouse and volunteer center, tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member developed symptoms on March 24, and following CDC guidelines, left the food bank immediately and has been self-quarantined since then.

