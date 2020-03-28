TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank organized a virtual food drive to help serve the needy in the East Texas area.

Donors are asked to purchase needed items online that will be distributed to those in need.

Each dollar donated goes directly to families and individuals most in need.

To donate to the virtual food driver, tap on this link.

Businesses and individuals may also organize their own virtual food drives. To organize a food drive, tap this link and fill out the application.

