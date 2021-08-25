East Texas hospitalizations surpass pandemic high

Doctors share their plan if and/or when all hospitals reach capacity.

TEXAS, USA — Tyler has crossed a dangerous milestone — the most COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began and other areas in East Texas are headed in the same direction.

“The speed is what really has been concerning,” said Dr. John Carlo with the Texas Medical Association. Even more concerning he said, is where we’re headed in the next couple of weeks as cases show no signs of slowing down.

Carlo said not even the winter COVID surge filled hospitals as quickly as they’re filling now.

“There are situations when you simply run out of space, and you have to, you know, have alternative solutions, such as transfers, or what they call 'diversion,'” he explained.

As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) trauma service area G including Tyler and Longview had 13 ICU beds available. Area H including Lufkin and Nacogdoches had 3 ICU beds.

It’s a race against the worst-case scenario which is, “We have to move into a different set of criteria in order to determine how we allocate the intensive care unit beds and potentially the ventilators if they're not available. We have to make tough, tough decisions in deciding which patients might receive the resources and which patients may not.”

It’s not something doctors want to think about, but they have no choice. Having enough space may be second only to having enough staff.