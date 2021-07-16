Hospitals in East Texas understaffed amid surging COVID cases

The amount of COVID patients in Tyler hospitals have doubled in the past week.

TYLER, Texas — Covid-19 numbers across East Texas are picking up momentum. With rates surging week after week, healthcare facilities could be in for a crowded fall season.

George Roberts with NET Health said that area hospitals have the space to accommodate more patients. The issue is, they don’t have the staff.

“That could be a real concern," he said. "There was a lot of support that was given to these local hospitals by the state in terms of contract nurses, etc.”

This map represents where East Texas cases stand this week. If this upward trend continues, substantial spread levels could be on the horizon.

“It's more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. Secondly, it appears to be impacting younger people," said Roberts.

He also said that it’s too early to tell if a mask mandate will need to be reintroduced in our area. In the meantime, Texas has received a nearly $30 million grant to fight the virus in our most rural counties. Roberts said they plan on using every bit of these funds.

“We've done media campaigns; we continue to do as many things as we possibly can, but we've accepted federal/state monies to go out and do these various things," he said.

Other health officials caution that these variants will continue so long as they have enough people to spread them. To stop the spread, doctors urge everyone now more than ever to get vaccinated.