East Texas school districts split on masking mandates as COVID-19 cases decline

The majority of school districts in East Texas do not require masks but a few do, including Lufkin and Longview ISD.

TEXAS, USA — When coronavirus cases fell, Chapel Hill ISD decided to lift its temporary mask mandate.

“It's going to be about a week now since we've had no masked mandate. Now, that doesn't mean a student or staff member can't wear a mask. That is up to their discretion,” said Belen Casillas with the district.

She said school personnel works directly with NET Health as they track infection trends to determine which COVID protocols are most appropriate.

Chapel Hill ISD has 3,400 students. As of October 22, 13 of them were COVID-19 positive.

Staff member caseloads were also low with 6 active cases among nearly 600 staff members.

Though this decline is promising, UT surgeon Steven Cox says we’re not out of the woods yet.

Cox said, “It’s very important that we do not get logged into a false sense of security in the fact that today the numbers are much lower, because we still have a very large portion of the population who remain unvaccinated today.”

Caseload tracking will be especially crucial for districts as we head into the holiday season- notorious for gatherings and case spikes.

Casillas added, “We're not coming into the holidays without knowing the effect that gathering has on our students and our staff.”

She also said protocols are fluid and should cases spike again, they’ll react accordingly.

Dr. Mark Anderson with Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals agreed caution is key.