FLINT, Texas — It's no secret protective face masks are currently in short supply and many East Texans are providing their time and resources to help replenish them.

In January, Flint resident Connie Flemming used her passion for sewing to supply kangaroo bags, bat wraps and koala mittens to Australian rescue workers who were caring for injured animals during the country's wildfires.

She's now channeling that same passion toward people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's two different designs that I'm doing now. They are just, you know, they're just simple," Flemming said.

So far, she's made over 100 elastic and pleated tie face masks for doctors and other caregivers, with plans to make 500 more.

"I know how important, you know, these masks are to people and I try to get them out as fast as I can."

Flemming is also sewing knit headbands, designed to alleviate discomfort when masks are worn for a long period of time.

In addition to supporting essential care professionals, Flemming used the proceeds from her masks to raise more than $1,300 for the SPCA of East Texas, including an abandoned doberman Penelope, and her newborn puppies.

"The SPCA rescued them, and they needed money for the vet bills for their care and I thought that would be a great way for me to donate the money."

Through video tutorials on her Youtube page, 'Sew Craftie with Connie,' Flemming has provided detailed instructions to sew each of her masks.

To learn more about 'Sew Craftie' or volunteer to make additional face masks, visit Flemming's Facebook page.