NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches County woman died from complications releated to COVID-19.
According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, the woman was between 80-89 years old.
The woman was hospitalized before she passed away. However, her travel history prior to her hospitalization is not known.
So far, there at 15 confirmed cases in Nacogdoches County.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 8
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 4
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 16
- Harrison County - 5, 1 death
- Henderson County - 1
- Hopkins County - 3
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 15, 1 death
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 7
- Rusk County - 11
- San Augustine County - 3, 1 death
- Shelby County - 10
- Smith County - 53, 1 death
- Titus County - 1
- Upshur County - 3
- Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
- Wood County - 1
