SAN ANTONIO — An employee at an H-E-B meat packing plant has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirms.

One person at the facility near 410 and 35 has tested positive, and all employees have been notified. It is unclear when this employee was last in the facility. According to the CDC, coronavirus cannot be transmitted through food.

Mayor Nirenberg reacted at Monday evening's city coronavirus briefing, saying that he was aware of the situation and has talked to San Antonio Metro Health.

"At this point it is one employee," he said. It will be monitored."

Mayor Nirenberg said Metro Health will be conducting contract tracing and use those findings to determine whether more needs to be done, in terms of universal testing.

Any congregant facility is a concern," Nirenberg said. In our case, I think we have been aggressive with all of them."

H-E-B has confirmed our first Partner positive case in a manufacturing facility and Partners at the location have been notified. This is our first confirmed case since our Emergency Operations Center being activated 88 days ago. We attribute the strong health and safety of our manufacturing Partners to the diligent and early work done by our quality assurance and preparedness teams implementing early action on social distancing, sanitation, and personal protection equipment. Our manufacturing team focuses daily on the health and safety of our Partners and we applaud the dedication and commitment to safety demonstrated by all our Partners in manufacturing. We closely follow USDA and CDC recommendations to ensure we implement the necessary practices to protect the health and safety of our Partners. Per the CDC, the coronavirus cannot be transmitted through food.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Wolff give today's update on the city and county's coronavirus response

RELATED: Pandemic Moving Plan | San Antonio experts provide packing safety tips when moving