East Texas hospitals scale back visitation policies

Most hospitals will allow one visitor per patient.

TEXAS, USA — The Delta variant is showing no signs of slowing down in East Texas.

"We're seeing a rapid increase in the number of people presenting symptomatic, testing positive and subsequently being hospitalized... Probably a fivefold increase over the last three to four weeks," said Dr. Tom Cummins with UT Health East Texas.

He also said that's one of the reasons why their facilities are moving toward only allowing one visitor per patient. This is the same direction that Longview Regional Medical Center has moved in by allowing one visitor per patient per day.

CBS19 reached out to other hospitals across East Texas for more about their updated guidance.

Lufkin's St. Luke's Health Memorial is updating their policy said in addition to one visitor per patient, that visitor must stay the same for the patient's entire stay. Rotating guests aren't allowed and nether are guests for patients in isolation.

Unlike other facilities in the region, Christus Mother Frances and Good Shepard reported they will both maintain their current visitor policy and allow multiple visitors for most patients.

Dr. Cummins wanted to put it into perspective just how much positive cases are spiking.

"On the outpatient testing side, we were seeing 20 to 30 [positive cases] ... Over the weekend, we had probably close to 300," he said.

East Texas hospitals will continue screening all visitors for Covid-19 exposure and symptoms. They'll also require masks for everyone.