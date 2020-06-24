Eustace ISD cancels summer workouts after positive COVID-19 test

The district plans to reopen workouts on July 9.

EUSTACE, Texas — Summer workouts for Eustace ISD have been canceled after a student tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a statement Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Coy Holcombe, the student that tested positive had participated in the summer workout program, prompting the temporary cancellation for all sports.

The district is working to disinfect all areas. Meanwhile, the district urges parents to monitor children for signs of a virus and to take necessary action.

Eustace is the latest East Texas school district to cancel or postpone workouts.