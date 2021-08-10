Expert advice: Talking to kids about Covid-19

Breaking down the pandemic should happen differently depending on the child's age and ability to understand.

TEXAS, USA — Dr. Valerie Smith is a pediatrician who has seen firsthand how children are handling the pandemic.

"Kids are used to wearing what adults tell them to, for the most part. Being told, ‘Hey, this is just a part of how we dress now,’ most kids have responded really well to that. It is by far more often the adults that I've encountered that really kind of struggle with or push back against the masks,” she said.

When they’re at school, she encourages parents to teach their kids best practices for protecting their physical health.

When they come home at the end of the day, Licensed Professional Counselor Dr. Bobbie Burks says there are multiple ways to protect their mental health.

“The more we can help to normalize things that are going on, help to allay their fears and give them opportunities to talk about it, then we increase the probability that they're going to make a smooth transition," she said.

Both Smith and Burks agreed that breaking down the pandemic and its implications should happen differently depending on the child's age and ability to understand.

Burks said, “Don't try to explain too much. If your child asks you a question. ask them a question back. 'Well, what do you think?' And then see what they think because trust me, they're dying to tell you.”