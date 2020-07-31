FDA approves development of at-home COVID-19 tests. Here's how it would work

The FDA recently announced it would approve at-home COVID-19 test kits as long as the tests meet a long list of requirements.

The Food and Drug Administration is opening the door to a possible game-changer when it comes to battling the coronavirus.

The agency recently announced it would approve at-home COVID-19 test kits as long as the tests meet a long list of requirements.

According to the FDA commissioner, this could be crucial to reopening the economy.

There are tests already in the works -- one from Columbia University and a biopharmaceutical company. This test is saliva-based and results usually take just 30 minutes. The University of Colorado at Boulder is also working on a saliva-based test that is able to return results in approximately 45 minutes.

Both tests, according to reports, require you to spit into a test tube where your saliva is mixed with reagents and heat. There will be a change in color indicating whether you are positive or negative for COVID-19.

Experts hope the at-home tests will be as easy and cheap to use as an at-home pregnancy test.