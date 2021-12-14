First COVID vaccines in East Texas: One year later

The first man to receive the vaccine in East Texas reflects on the region's fight against the virus this year.

TYLER, Texas — Wednesday marks one year since the very first vaccine made it to East Texas.

Gary Viljoen, Rehabilitation Services Director at UT Health North Campus, was the very first person to roll up his sleeve in this region.

He relived that moment through a video playing on a cellphone he’s holding.

“I’m feeling good," Viljoen recalled as he watched his right arm get wiped down with an alcohol pad. "I’m feeling quite excited. I feel that this is the point where we going to turn the tide against COVID. I have to admit the jab didn't sting at all. The flu shot was probably a little bit more painful.”

He said he might’ve been the first chosen because he’s constantly in close contact with patients.

“As rehab staff, we work in very close quarters with COVID patients. So we are literally touching them, pulling them up from the bed helping them assisting them to chairs,” he explained.

He wasn’t nervous either.

Viljoen continued, “Even though I was the first one in East Texas to receive the vaccine, tens of thousands before me had gone through clinical trials.”

Johnnita Young is a pharmacy technician and got her shot the same day. She watched a UPS truck bring in the very first doses and then unloaded them- quickly.

“You have three minutes to pull it out. Pull out what you need and then you got to get it in the freezer,” Young said.

Two hours later, she rolled up her sleeve.

“It felt good. It encouraged my family to go and get the shot,” she said.

Last Christmas wasn’t the same as ones in the past for young or Viljoen who said some family members couldn't join for the holiday because they were exposed to the virus or sick in quarantine.