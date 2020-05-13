CANTON, Texas — Thousands of vendors from across Texas flock to Canton each both to sell their products and promote their business.

"This is their livelihood," vendor Tricia Bradford said. "They put their heart and soul into their products and this is how they support their family."

First Mondays, billed as the World's Largest Flea Market, has welcomed vendors and buyers since the 1850's. Today, vendors have a variety items for sale over 450 acres from crafts and antiques to hot sauce and seasonings.

"Canton was so big. So many people. So many talented artist out there with so many unique products and we thought, we'll get it a try," Bradford said..

Since Bradford started as a vendor six years ago, she has depended on the First Mondays each month to help her make ends meet. She is not alone.

Since it was canceled due to COVID-19, vendors like Bradford and Katie Croddock, are left to wonder what they can do to stay in business.

"We miss it and its reconstructed our way of thinking I guess you could say." Craddock said. "Normally at this time of the month, I would be getting ready. I'd be buying merchandise. I would be planning how I would display it."

According to First Monday's website, the 'World's Largest Flea Market' is scheduled to return on May 28 and will run until May 31.